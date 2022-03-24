Waldorf Astoria Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is the perfect choice. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. All the services and amenities you have come to expect from Hilton Worldwide are right in the comfort of your own home. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. sofa, internet access – wireless, desk, television, coffee/tea maker are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Bangkok, make Waldorf Astoria Bangkok your home away from home.

