PHUKET TEST & GO

Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8

165レビューによる評価
更新日 February 23, 2022
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 0
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 1
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 2
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 3
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 4
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa - Image 5
+41 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the restaurants, beaches, romance area of Phuket city, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The excitement of the city center is only 15 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Oasis Spa Phuket Kamala, BS Collection, Boss Tailor are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, postal service are just a few of the facilities that set Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa apart from other hotels in the city. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, diving are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa hits the spot in many ways.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Villa Tantawan Resort and Spaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Villa Tantawan Resort and Spa
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

37/11 Moo 2, Kamala Beach, A. Kathu, Phuket, Thailand, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

カマラビーチレジデンス
8
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
ペラリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
86 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラホテルにて
8.9
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
パームズカマラ
8.5
との評価
239 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンウィングカマラビーチ
8.5
との評価
562 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Bell Pool Villa Resort Phuket
8.2
との評価
323 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラビーチリゾート。サンプライムリゾート
8.3
との評価
955 レビュー
から ฿-1
ケープシエナグルメホテル＆ヴィラズ
8.4
との評価
3640 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU