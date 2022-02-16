PHUKET TEST & GO

Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus) - Phetchabun Sandbox Hotel

Phetchabun
9

377レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Khaem Son, Villa PaSon is an ideal spot from which to discover Khao Kho. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Villa PaSon offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Kho. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, kitchen. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include complimentary tea, closet, cleaning products, towels, fireplace to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden. Villa PaSon is a smart choice for travelers to Khao Kho, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

264 Moo 7, Campson, Khao Kho, Phetchaboon, Khaem Son, Khao Kho, Thailand, 67280

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU