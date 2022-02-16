VANA Wellness Resort Nongkhai - Nong Khai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Nongkhai, VANA Wellness Resort Nongkhai is the perfect choice. Only 3.7 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Nongkhai hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, free welcome drink, mirror, scale, slippers to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. VANA Wellness Resort Nongkhai is a smart choice for travelers to Nongkhai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.