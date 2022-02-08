KRABI TEST & GO

Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9

563レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus) offers bare feet, beachfront living. This property is located on the northern end of Klong Dao Beach in the secluded Kaw Kwang Bay, nestling a peaceful spot away from the crowds, but also not far from them if you want to join in the excitement. At Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus), the emphasis is on rest, relaxation, and the comfort of each guest in a casual, non-intrusive manner. All rooms are set in tropical gardens, giving both privacy and a back-to-nature feeling. You will also find that all the staff has a can-do attitude to ensure a fun and relaxed experience. Twin Bay Resort (SHA Extra Plus)’s team is always on hand to give you a great holiday.

410 Moo 1, Kaw Kwang Beach, Saladan,, Kaw Kwang Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

