タプケクサンセットビーチリゾート - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4

1027レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ここのビーチでは、魅惑的な海の景色の中に安心感があります。静かなTupKaekビーチに位置し、人ごみから離れており、カスタマイズされた休日を可能にする場所です。シュノーケリング、スキューバダイビング、バードウォッチング、ロッククライミング、釣り、クルージング、またはアイランドホッピングで1日を過ごしましょう。リゾートに戻ると、SuntaraSpaはさまざまなマッサージやトリートメントを提供しております。夜遅くには、バーでカクテルを飲みながら夕日を楽しむことができます。フレンドリーなスタッフは、周囲の豊富な水を最大限に活用し、絶妙な新鮮なシーフードやその他の地元料理を用意しています。隠れたロケーションは、タップケクサンセットビーチリゾートをクラビであなただけのパラダイスにします。

住所/地図

109 Moo 3, Nongtalay, A. Muang, Tub Kaek Beach, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

