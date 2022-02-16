Tournesol Boutique Hotel - Sa kaeo Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Aranyaprathet, Tournesol Boutique Hotel features comfortable rooms with air conditioning. It houses an outdoor pool and a 24-hour front desk. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the hotel.Offering on-site parking, Tournesol Boutique Hotel is less than a 5-minute drive from Rong Klua Market. It is a 7-minute ride from Thai-Cambodia Border and a 30-minute ride from Sa Kaew City.Boasting a private balcony, each room is provided with a flat-screen satellite TV, a fridge and an electric kettle. An en suite bathroom comes with free toiletries, a hairdryer and shower facilities. Select rooms feature pool access.OPen for all-day dining, the on-site restaurant serves Thai cuisine.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索