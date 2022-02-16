PHUKET TEST & GO

Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.2

416レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Located on the main White Sand Beach on the island of Koh Chang, this is an excellent beachfront property. Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) is set across a landscaped garden with the sea on one side and the tropical jungle on the other. Spend your day relaxing in the hammocks, go out for a swim, or snorkel in the resort's very own private bay. Guests also have the option of dolphin swimming, sailing, and jungle trekking which can all be arranged at the resort itself. Begin your day with a German breakfast including homemade breads and pastries. Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus) in Koh Chang offers guests an excellent location along with numerous activities and reasonable rates for a fun time on the island.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Top Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

24/45 Moo 4, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU