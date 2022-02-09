Top High Airport Link Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Top High Airport Link Hotel is located in the Pratunam area of Bangkok. Set 1 KM from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Top High Airport Link Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, shrine, taxi service. Step into one of 84 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, free welcome drink, linens which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Top High Airport Link Hotel hits the spot in many ways.