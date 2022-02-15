Tique Series Boutique Resort - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Conveniently located in Rayong, Tique Series Boutique Resort is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 25.00 Km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Suan Son Beach, Ban Phe, Ban Pleang. The facilities and services provided by Tique Series Boutique Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, BBQ facilities. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Tique Series Boutique Resort.