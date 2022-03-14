KRABI TEST & GO

Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.2

47レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+26 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi is ideally situated in Ton Sai, one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include locker, towels, free welcome drink, linens, internet access – wireless to help guests recharge after a long day. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Tinidee [email protected] Beach Krabi.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Tinidee Hideaway Tonsai Beach Krabi (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

1057 Moo 2, Tambon Ao Nang, Tonsai Beach, Ampur Mung, Ton Sai, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU