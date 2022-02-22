BANGKOK TEST & GO

Third Rock Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

17レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
Third Rock Hostel - Image 0
Third Rock Hostel - Image 1
Third Rock Hostel - Image 2
Third Rock Hostel - Image 3
Third Rock Hostel - Image 4
Third Rock Hostel - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Week Service Residence is a 2-minute walk from The Nine Shopping Complex. It offers modern air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi and free private parking. The property has a spa, sauna and laundry service.

The property is a 10-minute drive to Hua Mark Airport Rail Link Station. It is a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Rooms come with a flat-screen cable TV, refrigerator and safety deposit box. A bathtub and free toiletries are included in an en suite bathroom. Free one bottle of water is provided.

Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisines at the restaurant.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Third Rock Hostelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Third Rock Hostel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

No.11 Soi Rama9 41, Yaek 18, Pattanakarn, Suan Luangi, Bangkok, Thailand 10250, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU