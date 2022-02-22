Third Rock Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Week Service Residence is a 2-minute walk from The Nine Shopping Complex. It offers modern air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi and free private parking. The property has a spa, sauna and laundry service.

The property is a 10-minute drive to Hua Mark Airport Rail Link Station. It is a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Rooms come with a flat-screen cable TV, refrigerator and safety deposit box. A bathtub and free toiletries are included in an en suite bathroom. Free one bottle of water is provided.

Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisines at the restaurant.