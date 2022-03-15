TRAT TEST & GO

The White Elephant Resort - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
7.4

140レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
The White Elephant Resort - Image 0
The White Elephant Resort - Image 1
The White Elephant Resort - Image 2
The White Elephant Resort - Image 3
The White Elephant Resort - Image 4
The White Elephant Resort - Image 5
+12 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the restaurants, nightlife, beaches district of Koh Chang, The White Elephant Resort is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The White Elephant Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include complimentary tea, towels, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, television LCD/plasma screen, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the outdoor pool, billiards, garden. The White Elephant Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Chang, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The White Elephant Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The White Elephant Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

7/39, Moo 4, White Sand Beach, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU