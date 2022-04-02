BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Siam Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

233レビューによる評価
更新日 April 2, 2022
The Siam Hotel - Image 0
The Siam Hotel - Image 1
The Siam Hotel - Image 2
The Siam Hotel - Image 3
The Siam Hotel - Image 4
The Siam Hotel - Image 5
+45 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed by architectural guru Bill Bensley, The Siam Hotel is a singular display of pure spectacle done in the most serene taste with an approach from the river on its own beautiful boat. Ancient Thai houses have been reassembled on the river’s edge as intimate restaurants. Behind them, the enormous property opens up via wide pathways and stairs. You walk past luxury villas with their own private courtyards and bathing pools through to the main inner covered court. Here, three tiers of beautifully appointed rooms rise up around a huge reflecting pool with enormous banana trees. There is a massive Moroccan-style, sunken courtyard surrounded by a spa and treatment rooms of princely portions. Scale, in fact, is the theme here, as it is in most Bensley-designed hotels. The public area takes up far more space than the residential with only 39 rooms in this entire property. All the various buildings are studded with antique details that have been incorporated into the design. Ancient doors, pillars, window-frames, screens, door-handles, and so on are all functional parts of the design, as are one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture, sculptures, and extremely rare free-standing pieces just there to blow your mind. If you’re looking for Asian-inspired hospitality, look no further than The Siam Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Siam Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Siam Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

Khao Road, Vachirapayabal, Dusit , Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10300

パートナーホテル

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
との評価
1458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
との評価
3139 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4
との評価
1352 レビュー
から ฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1
との評価
1324 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
との評価
730 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
との評価
2062 レビュー
から ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
との評価
4953 レビュー
から ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
との評価
601 レビュー
から ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
2605 レビュー
から ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
との評価
609 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU