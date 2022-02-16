The S Hotel - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The S HotelGet into the excitement of all great offerings in Buriram as well as its surrounding adventures with a stay at The S Hotel.The facilities and services provided by The S Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service and luggage storage.If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's tours. The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at The S Hotel. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at The S Hotel include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water. The S Hotel also provides towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doNever let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Buriram. Pose in front of King Rama I Monument located 1.3 km away, and you can always show your friends the time you went to Buriram. Engage in the city's best art at Buri Ram Northeast Culture Center located 820 m away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereRooms here are cheaper than 86% of accommodations in the city.