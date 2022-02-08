The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With natural beauty engulfing its modern composition, The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) is sure to dazzle nature lovers and casual travelers alike. Located near the National Marine Park on the unspoilt south coast of the magnificent island of Koh Lanta, this property sits close to sandy beaches, crystal clear water, and an amazing underwater world. All bungalows with spectacular ocean views are luxuriously appointed and decorated elegantly with dark wood furnishings, stylish fixtures, muted color schemes, and authentic artwork. The restaurants overlooking the beach include a wide range of traditional and international cuisines. Priding itself as a green hotel, The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) preserved as many of the original trees and plants as possible. The bungalows are built around existing trees and only felled when absolutely necessary.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい The Narima (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。