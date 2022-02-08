KRABI TEST & GO

The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5

223レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

With natural beauty engulfing its modern composition, The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) is sure to dazzle nature lovers and casual travelers alike. Located near the National Marine Park on the unspoilt south coast of the magnificent island of Koh Lanta, this property sits close to sandy beaches, crystal clear water, and an amazing underwater world. All bungalows with spectacular ocean views are luxuriously appointed and decorated elegantly with dark wood furnishings, stylish fixtures, muted color schemes, and authentic artwork. The restaurants overlooking the beach include a wide range of traditional and international cuisines. Priding itself as a green hotel, The Narima (SHA Extra Plus) preserved as many of the original trees and plants as possible. The bungalows are built around existing trees and only felled when absolutely necessary.

住所/地図

98 Moo 5, ko Lanta Yai , Ko lanta, Krabi, Klong Nin Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

