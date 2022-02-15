PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Monttra Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.8

542レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
The Monttra Pattaya - Image 0
The Monttra Pattaya - Image 1
The Monttra Pattaya - Image 2
The Monttra Pattaya - Image 3
The Monttra Pattaya - Image 4
The Monttra Pattaya - Image 5
+38 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2015, The Monttra Pattaya is a distinct addition to Pattaya and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Monttra Pattaya is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fax machine, and photocopying.

Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find complimentary tea, towels, scale, complimentary instant coffee, and television LCD/plasma screen. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage, and garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Monttra Pattaya.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Monttra Pattayaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Monttra Pattaya
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

398 Moo 12, Rachawaroon road, Nongprue, Banglamung,, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
との評価
856 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
314 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU