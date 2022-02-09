SAMUI TEST & GO

ライブラリーホテル - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9

561レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
The Library Hotel - Image 0
The Library Hotel - Image 1
The Library Hotel - Image 2
The Library Hotel - Image 3
The Library Hotel - Image 4
The Library Hotel - Image 5
+48 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

サムイ島のチャウエンビーチに面したTheLibraryは、エレガントなモノグラフのように読めます。ビーチフロントのホテルで、静かに熟考しながら本を読みながら、自然の美しさと比類のない贅沢の独自の物語を織り交ぜています。確かに、プロパティの46の壮大なプールヴィラ、スイート、スタジオは、その強力なテーマのコンセプトを利用しています。さらに、世界的に有名な赤いスイミングプール、広大な図書室、フィットネスセンター、専用のヴィララウンジをご利用いただけます。控えめで平和なTheLibraryは、素晴らしい建築、ユニークなサービス、温かいタイのおもてなしを通じて、卓越したレジャー体験を提供します。

アメニティ/機能

  • ビーチフロントのロケーション
  • 赤いプール
  • ロングプール（ヴィラゲスト専用）
  • Lib（ライブラリ）
  • フィット（フィットネスセンター）
  • ページ（レストラン）
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ライブラリーホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ライブラリーホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

14/1 Moo 2 Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

