KRABI TEST & GO

The Lai Thai - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9

331レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the sightseeing, restaurants, beaches area of Krabi city, The Lai Thai provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 12 Km from the city center and 22 Km from the airport, this 4-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 78 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Krabi, make The Lai Thai your home away from home.

住所/地図

25/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

