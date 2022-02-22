CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7

271レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the nature, sports, sightseeing area of Chiang Mai city, Kannas Serviced Apartment provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 2.4 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Kannas Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include closet, cleaning products, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the golf course (within 3 km). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make Kannas Serviced Apartment your home away from home.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Kannas Hotel (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

308 Moo 3 Tumbon Changpuak A.Muang Chiang Mai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
との評価
381 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
との評価
65 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8
との評価
20 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU