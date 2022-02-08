PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

ホットスプリングビーチリゾート＆スパ - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.7

344レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

このリゾートは、伝統的なタイのシルクと家具で装飾された75室の客室を誇り、美しい庭園と温泉プールに囲まれています。 Hotspring Beach Resort＆Spaはプーケット国際空港から車でわずか25分です。 5つ星リゾートはサラシン橋の北にあり、コッククロイとボダーンビーチの小さな村の近くにあります。美しい庭園と蓮の池に囲まれ、肌を活性化させる温泉プールがある4つのスパパビリオンの1つでくつろぐことができます。館内レストランでは、伝統的なタイ料理と西洋料理の両方の美味しい料理を提供しています。ホットスプリングビーチリゾート＆スパを予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームに日付を入力してください。

ホットスプリングビーチリゾート＆スパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
住所/地図

79 Moo 8, Natoey, Thai Muang, Phang Nga, Thai Meaung / Na Toei, Phang Nga, Thailand, 82120

近くのTest & Goホテル

サンティヤープーケットナタイリゾート＆スパ
9.3
との評価
36 レビュー
から ฿-1
カリマリゾートアンドヴィラズカオラック
9
との評価
577 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックマーリンリゾート
8.3
との評価
105 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
との評価
114 レビュー
から ฿-1
TUIBLUEカオラックリゾート-大人専用
8.8
との評価
312 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックバンダリリゾート＆スパ
8.8
との評価
621 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザリーフオンザサンドバイカタタニリゾート
8.5
との評価
460 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
