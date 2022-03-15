BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Grand Sathorn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

1749レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, The Grand Sathorn Hotel is the perfect choice. The city center is merely 5.4 km away and the airport can be reached within 38 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Grand Sathorn Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, postal service, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, slippers, sofa, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as fitness center, outdoor pool. The Grand Sathorn Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

住所/地図

88 Jaras Wieng Road, Silom, Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

