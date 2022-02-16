PHUKET TEST & GO

The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
9.1

1580レビューによる評価
更新日 February 16, 2022
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+42 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Chang, you'll feel right at home at The Erawan Koh Chang, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Erawan Koh Chang ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, wheelchair accessible, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Chang, the The Erawan Koh Chang is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

88/99 Moo4, Amphoe Koh Chang, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU