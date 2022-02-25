TRAT TEST & GO

The Dewa Koh Chang - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
8.7

2728レビューによる評価
更新日 February 25, 2022
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 0
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 1
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 2
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 3
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 4
The Dewa Koh Chang - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Dewa Koh Chang is a concept resort illustrating modern-rustic tropical architecture, with choices of 40 deluxe rooms and 19 private beach villas. Guests here are spoilt with a 600sqm black pool and spectacular sea views taken in from their private balcony. All accommodations are spacious and comfortably designed. To proceed with your booking at The Dewa Koh Chang, simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The Dewa Koh Changゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The Dewa Koh Chang
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

24/1/1 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

人気のフィルター

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU