The Dewa Koh Chang - Trat Sandbox Hotel

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Dewa Koh Chang is a concept resort illustrating modern-rustic tropical architecture, with choices of 40 deluxe rooms and 19 private beach villas. Guests here are spoilt with a 600sqm black pool and spectacular sea views taken in from their private balcony. All accommodations are spacious and comfortably designed. To proceed with your booking at The Dewa Koh Chang, simply enter your dates of stay and submit our secure online booking form.

