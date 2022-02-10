PHUKET TEST & GO

チャバリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8

64レビューによる評価
更新日 February 10, 2022
+8 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にチャバリゾート 直接連絡し、 チャバリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

The Chava Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

The Chava Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

家族での休暇に理想的なザチャバリゾートは、高級なスリンビーチに位置する豪華なアパートメントです。徒歩圏内に、スリンプラザ、多くのブティック、いくつかのレストランがあります。両側のエリアを囲むのはパンシーとリームシンビーチです。プール沿いのプライベートデイベッドに滞在してくつろぐか、ウォータースポーツに参加するかを決めることができます。トラベルデスクでは、パラセーリング、ダイビング、象のトレッキング、または近くのピピ島への冒険のツアーを予約できます。ザチャバリゾートでの滞在中は、できるだけ多くのことをしてください。ただし、滞在に失望することはありません。

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
チャバリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す チャバリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

113 Moo 3 Cherngtalay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

