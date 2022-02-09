ブリスホテルサウスビーチパトン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

ホテルから歩いて行くと、人気のパトンビーチの砂浜に足を踏み入れます。ここからビーチに近いだけでなく、プーケットで最も人気のある目的地が提供するすべてのショッピングやエンターテイメントも近くにあります。島はダイビング、シュノーケリング、その他のさまざまなウォータースポーツがすべてです。その多くは敷地内のツアーデスクで手配できます。陸上で人気のアクティビティには、ゴルフや、あらゆる予算に合った豪華なスパでのんびりすることが含まれます。ホテルの全客室からは、プール、向こうのビーチ、息を呑むような夕日を見渡せます。ブリスホテルサウスビーチパトンは、その名のとおり、パトンという急いでいる静かな場所です。

