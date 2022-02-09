PHUKET TEST & GO

ブリスホテルサウスビーチパトン - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1

3229レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 0
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 1
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 2
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 3
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 4
The Bliss Hotel South Beach Patong - Image 5
+36 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ホテルから歩いて行くと、人気のパトンビーチの砂浜に足を踏み入れます。ここからビーチに近いだけでなく、プーケットで最も人気のある目的地が提供するすべてのショッピングやエンターテイメントも近くにあります。島はダイビング、シュノーケリング、その他のさまざまなウォータースポーツがすべてです。その多くは敷地内のツアーデスクで手配できます。陸上で人気のアクティビティには、ゴルフや、あらゆる予算に合った豪華なスパでのんびりすることが含まれます。ホテルの全客室からは、プール、向こうのビーチ、息を呑むような夕日を見渡せます。ブリスホテルサウスビーチパトンは、その名のとおり、パトンという急いでいる静かな場所です。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ブリスホテルサウスビーチパトンゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ブリスホテルサウスビーチパトン
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

40 Thaveewong Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

シーパールビーチリゾート
8.8
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
パトンマーリンホテル
7.9
との評価
541 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホリデイインリゾートプーケット
8.7
との評価
2348 レビュー
から ฿-1
シービューパトンホテル
7.8
との評価
640 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラマブリンリゾート
8.1
との評価
715 レビュー
から ฿-1
パリパスパトンリゾート
8.3
との評価
1882 レビュー
から ฿-1
ディーバナプラザホテルプーケットパトン
8.4
との評価
915 レビュー
から ฿-1
アマリプーケット
8.9
との評価
1962 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU