The Bed Vacation Rajamangala Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Located in the lovely area of Mueang Songkhla, The Bed Vacation Rajamangala Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the beaches, sightseeing, restaurants hub of Songkhla. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Bed Vacation Rajamangala Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Step into one of 47 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding complimentary tea, closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, flat screen television. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at The Bed Vacation Rajamangala Hotel.