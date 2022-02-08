PHUKET TEST & GO

The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

912レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+25 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Patong, The AIM Patong Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, beaches hub of Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 7.7 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Ban Zaan Fresh Market, Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 72 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The AIM Patong Hotel your home away from home.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

184/16, Phangmuang Sai Ko Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

