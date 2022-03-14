PHUKET TEST & GO

タボーンパームビーチリゾートプーケット - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5

1209レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 0
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 1
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 2
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 3
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 4
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 5
500メートル相当のプーケットで最も有名なビーチであるカロンビーチを利用できるプーケットのホテルはほとんどありません。タボーンパームビーチリゾートプーケットはその1つです。宿泊施設はビーチフロントにあるだけでなく、真のオーシャンフロントの高級リゾートでもあります。タボーンパームビーチリゾートプーケットには、4つの巨大なスイミングプール、4つの巨大なウォータースライダー、12エーカーの熱帯および植物の熱帯雨林庭園、キッズクラブ、動物センター、プールバー、デザート＆コーヒーショップ、ベーカリー、ナポリピッツァなどの6つの飲食店があります。ビストロ、そして各国料理とタイ料理のフュージョン料理！あなたが究極の贅沢なプーケットの休暇を探しているなら、あなたは正しい場所に来ました。

311 Patak Road, Karon Beach, Amphur Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

