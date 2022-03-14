タボーンパームビーチリゾートプーケット - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
500メートル相当のプーケットで最も有名なビーチであるカロンビーチを利用できるプーケットのホテルはほとんどありません。タボーンパームビーチリゾートプーケットはその1つです。宿泊施設はビーチフロントにあるだけでなく、真のオーシャンフロントの高級リゾートでもあります。タボーンパームビーチリゾートプーケットには、4つの巨大なスイミングプール、4つの巨大なウォータースライダー、12エーカーの熱帯および植物の熱帯雨林庭園、キッズクラブ、動物センター、プールバー、デザート＆コーヒーショップ、ベーカリー、ナポリピッツァなどの6つの飲食店があります。ビストロ、そして各国料理とタイ料理のフュージョン料理！あなたが究極の贅沢なプーケットの休暇を探しているなら、あなたは正しい場所に来ました。