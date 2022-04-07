PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

タイライフホームステイリゾートアンドスパ - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8

216レビューによる評価
更新日 April 7, 2022
迅速な対応

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

手入れの行き届いた緑とカオラックの手つかずの自然に囲まれたこの居心地の良いブティックは、家庭的な雰囲気の中で最高の快適さとプライバシーを保証します。徒歩5分ほどのところにある手付かずの砂浜で、カクテルを片手にくつろいだり、波の穏やかな音で伝統的なマッサージを楽しんだりできます。手付かずの手付かずのビーチに加えて、この町は国立公園、美しい景色、ダイビングセンター、ゴルフ、そして数多くのウォーターアクティビティで知られています。 14の高級ヴィラで構成されたインテリアは、新鮮な花や光の受信など、さわやかなタッチの伝統的なタイ建築です。各ゲストの快適な滞在のために、全室にエアコン、デスク、ヘアドライヤー、インターネットアクセスが備わっています。コーヒーショップ、ランドリーサービス/ドライクリーニング、レストラン、ルームサービス、セーフティボックス、ホテル/空港送迎、ツアーは、ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa（SHA Plus +）で見つけることができる特別な快適さの一部です。

アメニティ/機能

  • Free toiletries
  • Bathrobe
  • Safety deposit box
  • Bidet
  • Toilet
  • Sofa
  • Fireplace
  • Bath or shower
  • Hardwood or parquet floors
  • Towels
  • Linen
  • Cleaning products
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Desk
  • Seating Area
  • Private entrance
  • TV
  • Slippers
  • Refrigerator
  • Mosquito net
  • Telephone
  • Satellite channels
  • Microwave
  • Hairdryer
  • Fan
  • DVD player
  • Towels/sheets (extra fee)
  • CD player
  • Electric kettle
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Cable channels
  • Wardrobe or closet Toaster
  • Dining area
  • Dining table
  • Clothes rack
  • Drying rack for clothing
  • Toilet paper
  • Baby safety gates
  • Hand sanitiser
住所/地図

1/5 Moo 2, Bang Muang, Takuapa, Haadson Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

