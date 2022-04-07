追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
手入れの行き届いた緑とカオラックの手つかずの自然に囲まれたこの居心地の良いブティックは、家庭的な雰囲気の中で最高の快適さとプライバシーを保証します。徒歩5分ほどのところにある手付かずの砂浜で、カクテルを片手にくつろいだり、波の穏やかな音で伝統的なマッサージを楽しんだりできます。手付かずの手付かずのビーチに加えて、この町は国立公園、美しい景色、ダイビングセンター、ゴルフ、そして数多くのウォーターアクティビティで知られています。 14の高級ヴィラで構成されたインテリアは、新鮮な花や光の受信など、さわやかなタッチの伝統的なタイ建築です。各ゲストの快適な滞在のために、全室にエアコン、デスク、ヘアドライヤー、インターネットアクセスが備わっています。コーヒーショップ、ランドリーサービス/ドライクリーニング、レストラン、ルームサービス、セーフティボックス、ホテル/空港送迎、ツアーは、ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa（SHA Plus +）で見つけることができる特別な快適さの一部です。
アメニティ/機能
- Free toiletries
- Bathrobe
- Safety deposit box
- Bidet
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Fireplace
- Bath or shower
- Hardwood or parquet floors
- Towels
- Linen
- Cleaning products
- Hypoallergenic
- Desk
- Seating Area
- Private entrance
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Mosquito net
- Telephone
- Satellite channels
- Microwave
- Hairdryer
- Fan
- DVD player
- Towels/sheets (extra fee)
- CD player
- Electric kettle
- Outdoor furniture
- Cable channels
- Wardrobe or closet Toaster
- Dining area
- Dining table
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- Toilet paper
- Baby safety gates
- Hand sanitiser
タイライフホームステイリゾートアンドスパ
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す タイライフホームステイリゾートアンドスパすべてのレビューを見る