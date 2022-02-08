HUA HIN TEST & GO

Tandeaw View - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.5

44レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
部屋

Well-positioned in Hua Hin City Center, Tandeaw View is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Hua Hin / Cha-am. Situated only 5 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Tandeaw View ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, grocery deliveries, laundromat to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Tandeaw View is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Hua Hin / Cha-am.

住所/地図

39/20 Huay-Mongkol Road Hua Hin , Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

