PHUKET TEST & GO

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9

118レビューによる評価
更新日 April 20, 2022
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 0
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 1
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 2
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 3
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 4
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Image 5
+40 写真

追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort is a large, well-landscaped holistic retreat option spread over 20 acres of scenic gardens. Modeled on typical Thai wellness and healthy living principles, the resort makes for a great place to experience traditional Thai culture and hospitality. The Jantra Spa Villa is one of Phuket's busiest day spas, frequented by tourists looking to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. The resort also hosts a restaurant, clubhouse, and beauty salon. One of Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort's biggest attractions is the kids club, which allows parents to relax at the spa while their children enjoy themselves in fun and educational surroundings.

すべてのホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Suuko Wellness & Spa Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

5/10 Moo 5 , Chaofa West Road, Vichit, Muang, just 10 minute from Tiger Muay Thai Gym, Phuket City, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

パートナーホテル

シーベッドグランドホテルプーケット
8.7
との評価
155 レビュー
から ฿-1
ブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパ
9.2
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロータスブルーリゾート＆レストラン
7.7
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ブルーホテル
8.3
との評価
148 レビュー
から ฿-1
ココビルプーケットリゾート
8.9
との評価
207 レビュー
から ฿-1
ババハウスプーケットホテル
8.2
との評価
431 レビュー
から ฿-1
ココリトリートプーケットリゾートアンドスパ
8.4
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
最近のプーケットスワンルワン
7.5
との評価
27 レビュー
から ฿-1
パープーケットホテル
7.6
との評価
96 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU