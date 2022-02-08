PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

988レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+24 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Enjoy the beauty of Pattaya’s sunset at this vibrant hotel. Those who come to experience the lively lifestyle of this seaside city will enjoy Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus), which offers a wide selection of rooms catering to your preference. Those who love Thai cuisine, seafood, and Chinese delights will enjoy the different tastes at the hotel’s restaurants, located right on the beachfront for guests to enjoy the natural views of the ocean. You will never be bored because of the numerous activities offered here, from a swimming pool by the beach and a Crystal Lake Dip Pool located in the garden to fascinating leisure activities such as sailing and golfing. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus).

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Sunset Village Beach Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

89/5 Sunset Berach Soi Najomtien 52, K.m. 162.5, Sukhumvit Rd., Najomtien, Sattahip, Bang Saray, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Worita Cove Hotel
8.8
との評価
648 レビュー
から ฿-1
Dor - Shada Resort By The Sea (SHA Certified)
7.8
との評価
958 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
との評価
261 レビュー
から ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
との評価
463 レビュー
から ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU