Srisuksant Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ビーチフロントのロケーションを誇るSrisuksantResort（SHA Plus +）の115室の各客室には、豊富なアメニティとモダンな便利さが備わっています。ご家族やカップルのニーズに応えて、ゲストは冷たい飲み物に沈む夕日を楽しんだり、社内のコーヒーショップで伝統的なタイ料理を楽しむことができます。ホテルの施設には、スイミングプール、トラベルデスク、ドクターサービスがあります。 Srisuksant Resort（SHA Plus +）は、空港から32 kmの場所にあり、クラビの町とその豊富なレストラン、ショップ、バーから歩いてすぐです。各部屋には庭園または海の景色を望む専用テラスがあり、クラビの手付かずの自然を楽しむのに理想的な場所です。特別でユニークな体験をお探しの場合は、Srisuksant Resort（SHA Plus +）をお勧めします。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい Srisuksant Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す Srisuksant Resort すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。

パートナーホテル サイピピ島村 8.7 との評価

3402 レビュー から ฿-1