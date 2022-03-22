Srichada Hotel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Srichada Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Khao Lak. The hotel lies 0.1Km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Mark One Tailor, The Best Tailor, Khao Lak View Point. At Srichada Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, 24-hour front desk. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Srichada Hotel hits the spot in many ways.