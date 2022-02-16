Songkhla Mermaid Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Nestled in the heart of Mueang Songkhla, Songkhla Mermaid Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Songkhla. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Songkhla Mermaid Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Songkhla Mermaid Hotel is reflected in every guestroom. complimentary instant coffee, towels, closet, internet access – wireless, smoking policy – non-smoking available are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's karaoke are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Songkhla Mermaid Hotel.