BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

3104レビューによる評価
更新日 March 22, 2022
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+49 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in posh Thonglor, this Somerset location puts you close to both the city center and the airport. The complimentary shuttle service helps transfer guests to the skytrain station from which it is only a couple of stops to Emporium, and a little further are the shops and malls in the Siam area. All guest rooms come with a fully equipped kitchenette, complimentary Wi-Fi access, and a washing machine. The property also provides a wide range of recreational facilities such as an outdoor pool, sauna, steam room, and a playroom. Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) provides not only a convenient location, but also a wide range of amenities that are guaranteed to make your stay a pleasant one.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified)ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified)
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

115 Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor), Sukhumvit Road Klongton Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

パートナーホテル

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
との評価
3139 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
との評価
5421 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU