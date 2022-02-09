PATTAYA TEST & GO

Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1

868レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 0
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 1
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 2
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 3
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 4
Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha - Image 5
+37 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the business, shopping, restaurants area of Chonburi city, Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. With its location just 0km from the city center and 90km from the airport, this 4-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, restaurant. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chonburi, make Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha your home away from home.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Somerset Harbourview Sri Rachaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Somerset Harbourview Sri Racha
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

No.88 Surasak Sa-Nguan Road, Sri Racha, Chonburi, Thailand, 20110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Pacific Park Hotel (SHA Certified)
8.2
との評価
3388 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn & Suites Siracha Laemchabang
9
との評価
153 レビュー
から ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
39 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
との評価
3486 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
との評価
659 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU