BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9

1776レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 0
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 1
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 2
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 3
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 4
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 5
+48 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxury 5-star hotel is located on lively Sukhumvit Road. Within walking distance to the BTS skytrain, it is surrounded by commercial districts as well as entertainment venues. Modern and opulent, the 345 guestrooms and suites boast unique design with complete amenities and breathtaking city views. Famous for its first-rate service and top-notch facilities, the hotel’s restaurants and bars are perfect for relaxing and socializing. Offering various body treatments in traditional Thai style, the spa provides total relaxation after a day of meetings or sightseeing.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

189 Sukhumvit Road Soi 13-15 , Klongtoey Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
との評価
815 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
との評価
4142 レビュー
から ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
との評価
1762 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU