CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sleep Guesthouse - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.4

929レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than Sleep Guesthouse. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Sleep Guesthouse offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Sleep Guesthouse is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

住所/地図

26/1 Moon Muang Rd., Soi 7, T.Sripoom, A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

