PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Six Senses Yao Noi - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4

232レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 0
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 1
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 2
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 3
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 4
Six Senses Yao Noi - Image 5
+46 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A 5-star eco-friendly property, Six Senses Yao Noi is on the picturesque island of Koh Yao Noi - between Phuket and Krabi. In addition to the water sports, this property can also organize a customized boat and bicycle tours. Guests also have access to an extensive movie and music library, and if you so wish, you can partake in a Thai cooking class before you head home. The resort only consists of private pool villas which have been constructed while keeping the natural vegetation intact. A stay at the resort is not complete without at least one trip to the exclusive spa, where treatments only include natural products. The guest relations managers are on hand at all times to make sure all your requests are met for a perfectly customized vacation at Six Senses Yao Noi.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Six Senses Yao Noiゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Six Senses Yao Noi
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

56 Moo 5, Koh Yao Noi Sub-district, Koh Yao District, Phang-nga Province, Koh Yao Noi, Phuket, Thailand, 82160

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ケープクーズーホテル
9.1
との評価
467 レビュー
から ฿-1
Koh Yao Yai Village
8.6
との評価
850 レビュー
から ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Yao Yai Resort and Spa
8.9
との評価
3391 レビュー
から ฿-1
サンティヤープーケットナタイリゾート＆スパ
9.3
との評価
36 レビュー
から ฿-1
カリマリゾートアンドヴィラズカオラック
9
との評価
577 レビュー
から ฿-1
カオラックマーリンリゾート
8.3
との評価
105 レビュー
から ฿-1
Khaolak Wanaburee Resort
8.5
との評価
114 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU