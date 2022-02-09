BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sivatel Bangkok Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

1305レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking request sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the heart of Bangkok, this business hotel is in the Ploenchit area. Guests will have easy access to the Ratchaprasong shopping district and a number of entertainment hubs in downtown Bangkok. Each of the well-appointed accommodation units at this beautiful hotel are marvelously furnished with all contemporary amenities to reflect the relaxing and working environment. At the hotel’s excellent on-site restaurant, guests can round off the bustling day of work and relish delectable meals as well as share a casual conversation with friends or family. This elegant property offers well-appointed and spacious conference and meeting rooms, fully furnished for meetings, conventions, exhibitions, concerts, and other social events. Sivatel Bangkok Hotel, with the personalized services as well as contemporary accommodation, will surely take care of guests for an upgrading life experience at a reasonable cost.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Sivatel Bangkok Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Sivatel Bangkok Hotel
住所/地図

53 Wittayu Rd, Lumpini, Pratuwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

