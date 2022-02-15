BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

1510レビューによる評価
更新日 February 15, 2022
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 0
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 1
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 2
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 3
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 4
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG - Image 5
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG is an epitome of elegant city living. Located on Saladaeng Soi 1, this 5-star property is far enough from the bustling restaurant area to ensure a quiet sleep, but close enough to walk home from dinner. The property provides a private van service to drop guests at the Saladaeng sky train station. The subway station and Lumpini Park are only 600 meters away. This 19-story building includes the renowned Seven Eden Spa, gym, outdoor swimming pool, playground area, business center, meeting rooms, karaoke rooms and the famous Liquid Bar and Café. For a thoroughly relaxing and wonderful stay, make the Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG your accommodation of choice.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHGゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Siri Sathorn Bangkok by UHG
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

27 Soi Saladaeng 1, Silom Rd., Bangrak, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
との評価
694 レビュー
から ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
との評価
4241 レビュー
から ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
との評価
18 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
との評価
307 レビュー
から ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
との評価
58 レビュー
から ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
との評価
4289 レビュー
から ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
との評価
2381 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU