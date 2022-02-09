PHUKET TEST & GO

See Through Boutique Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.5

449レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Just 30 minutes from Koh Samui by ferry, this resort is located on Haad Yao Beach. From the main ferry terminal, See Through Boutique Resort is just a 15-minute drive away. Guests can relax on the private beach or grab a meal at the restaurant while enjoying the scenic setting. The nearest coral reefs are less than 100 meters from the resort and make for an excellent excursion. Take a night dive or go night fishing to make your trip a more memorable one. And if you are on the island during the Full Moon, be sure to not miss out on the party that has made the island popular - the monthly Full Moon party. Guests staying at See Through Boutique Resort will find a pool, massage treatments, and a business center amongst a list of other excellent facilities.

住所/地図

85/6 Moo.8 Haadyao Bach, Haad Salad, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

