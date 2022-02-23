Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Samui, look no further than Sea Valley Hotel & Spa. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Sea Valley Hotel & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service, taxi service. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including canoe, watersports equipment rentals, hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Samui, make Sea Valley Hotel & Spa your home away from home.