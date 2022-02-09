PHUKET TEST & GO

サムイリゾテルビーチリゾート - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3

1589レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
この非常に白と青のリゾートは、非常に地中海の雰囲気を持っています。チャウエンビーチに位置し、200メートルの砂と海を楽しめます。ダイビングとシュノーケリングはすべての人のリストの必需品であるため、リゾートには、初心者から上級者向けのPADIコースを提供する認定ダイビングセンターが敷地内にあります。または、島巡り、観光、バンジージャンプに出かけたり、ジャングルトレッキングに出かけたりすることもできます。スパへの旅行で一日の活動の後にあなたの体をリラックスさせて、熱い石またはアロマセラピーマッサージにふけってください。シックなサムイリゾテルビーチリゾートは、サムイでの滞在を延長したくなるでしょう。

住所/地図

17 Moo 3 Chaweng Beach, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

