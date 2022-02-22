SAMUI TEST & GO

Samui Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.8

495レビューによる評価
更新日 February 22, 2022
Samui Beach Resort - Image 0
Samui Beach Resort - Image 1
Samui Beach Resort - Image 2
Samui Beach Resort - Image 3
Samui Beach Resort - Image 4
Samui Beach Resort - Image 5
+43 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This pleasant resort provides 53 spacious and tastefully decorated bungalows which are ideally situated on the beachfront. All rooms come equipped with internet access, a television, and mini bar. Relaxing, sports activities, or shopping - whatever is your pleasure - are all within reach at Samui Beach Resort. You never run out of things to do, unless you wish to. After a day seeking out the delights, be sure to enjoy the on-site restaurant surrounded by tranquil scenery offering a range of Thai and Western cuisine. Away from city life, the magical beach of Koh Samui makes your holiday absolutely unforgettable.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Samui Beach Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Samui Beach Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

124/11 Moo 3, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

パートナーホテル

チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1
スカイビーチホテル
9.5
との評価
23 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Rock Samui
8.8
との評価
6 レビュー
から ฿-1
スパリゾート
7.3
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロッキーズブティックリゾート
9
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザハイブホテルサムイ
8.3
との評価
1255 レビュー
から ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
との評価
148 レビュー
から ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラマイサムイ
8.5
との評価
338 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラヤサムイ島
8
との評価
3 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU