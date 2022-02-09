SAMUI TEST & GO

Samahita Retreat - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
更新日 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Samahita Retreat offers a variety of yoga, fitness and wellness programs. Healthy buffet meals can also be enjoyed at the property. Located on the beach, this retreat features a salt water pool, restaurant and free WiFi. There is also an herbal steam room right by the pool.

Set overlooking the garden, all rooms have air conditioning. A fridge and electric kettle is also included. The private bathrooms come with a shower and free towels.

Other facilities offered include a children's playground, a fitness center with sea views and on-site shops. Guests can relax at the beachfront lounge, meditate in the garden or have a drink at a coffee bar. The retreat also offers cooking classes at an additional cost.

Laemsor Pagoda is 1.4 mi from Samahita Retreat. Na Mueang Waterfall is at a distance of 6.5.km, while Samui Airport is 11 mi away. Free parking is offered on site.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Samahita Retreatゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Samahita Retreat
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

55/22-24 Moo 4, T. Namuang, Koh Samui, Na Muang, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

パートナーホテル

チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1
スカイビーチホテル
9.5
との評価
23 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Beach Samui
9.1
との評価
36 レビュー
から ฿-1
カマラヤサムイ島
8
との評価
3 レビュー
から ฿-1
アバニ+サムイリゾート
8.9
との評価
88 レビュー
から ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
との評価
148 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロッキーズブティックリゾート
9
との評価
414 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
との評価
6 レビュー
から ฿-1
スパリゾート
7.3
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザハイブホテルサムイ
8.3
との評価
1255 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU