BANGKOK TEST & GO

S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2

6241レビューによる評価
更新日 March 15, 2022
S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 0
S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 1
S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 2
S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 3
S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 4
S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 5
+23 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

S15 Sukhumvit Hotel is a boutique hotel located on Sukhumvit Road - one of Bangkok's most popular and liveliest streets. The hotel is just a short walk to the BTS skytrain and MRT subway station, both allowing easy access to the city's most popular attractions and shopping areas. The airport is between a 30 to 45 minute drive from the hotel. All 72 rooms at this 4-star hotel feature high-speed wireless Internet access, LCD television, and a bathroom with separate bath and rain shower. Business facilities, a spa, and dining options are available on-site for your convenience. To continue with your reservation at S15 Sukhumvit Hotel Bangkok, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
S15 Sukhumvit Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す S15 Sukhumvit Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

217 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

パートナーホテル

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
との評価
11540 レビュー
から ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
との評価
3449 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
との評価
6776 レビュー
から ฿-1
イレブンホテルバンコクスクンビット11
8.9
との評価
830 レビュー
から ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
との評価
2580 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
との評価
2381 レビュー
から ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
との評価
815 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU