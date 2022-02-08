BANGKOK TEST & GO

S Bangkok Hotel Navamin - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3

231レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Bangkok, look no further than S Bangkok Hotel Navamin. Only away, this 3.5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by S Bangkok Hotel Navamin ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service. The property features 87 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include towels, fireplace, clothes rack, additional toilet, smoke detector. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. S Bangkok Hotel Navamin is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

住所/地図

Navamin Rd,, Bang Kapi, Bangkok, Thailand, 10230

近くのTest & Goホテル

Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
との評価
441 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
との評価
2454 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
との評価
506 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
との評価
730 レビュー
から ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
との評価
669 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
